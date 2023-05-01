Hyderabad: 50 successful kidney transplants in 4 months by NIMS

Hyderabad: The Nizam’s Institute Of Medical Sciences (NIMS) Hospital has completed 50 kidney transplant surgeries successfully and achieved extraordinary momentum in the just past four months under the Arogyasree scheme.

The Arogyasasree scheme is providing free treatment of heart, liver, lung, kidney, pancreas, skin, cornea, bone tissue, heart valve, and blood vessel transplant surgeries worth 15 lakhs per patient.

NIMS Hospital has performed 862 kidney transplants since 2014, averaging 100 operations per year since 2015. The hospital performed 93 kidney transplant surgeries in the previous year.

Finance and Health Minister Harish Rao Thanneeru congratulated the NIMS faculty for performing successful transplant surgeries over the years while describing it as a “feat that is rare in a corporate hospital”

“Congratulations to NIMS Hospital for completing 50 successful kidney transplant surgeries in just 4 months! Under the visionary leadership of CM Shri #KCR garu, free medical expenses worth ₹15lakhs through Aarogyasri has given a new ray of hope to Organ Transplant patients. A remarkable achievement in healthcare!” Rao tweeted.