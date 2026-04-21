Hyderabad: Actress files complaint against Prakash Raj for insulting epics

The actress alleged that Prakash Raj made insulting comments during the Kerala Literature Fest in January 2026.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 21st April 2026 9:32 am IST
Actor Prakash Raj
Actor Prakash Raj

Hyderabad: Actress Karate Kalyani on Monday, April 20, filed a complaint against actor Prakash Raj over alleged insult of mythological epics, including Ramayana.

In a complaint filed at the Panjagutta police station, the actress alleged that Prakash Raj had insulted Indian mythological epics. She accused him of making remarks that insulted Lord Sri Rama, the revered deity of millions of people, and said that those comments hurt the sentiments of Hindus.

Seeks immediate action

Kalyani submitted the complaint to Panjagutta Station House Officer  M Ramakrishna and saught immediate action against Prakash Raj.

Subhan Bakery

The actress alleged that Prakash Raj made insulting comments during the Kerala Literature Fest in January 2026. She requested that the police register a case under Sections 196, 299, 353, and the IT Act, Section 67.

Kalyani urged the police to search clips from the Kerala Literature fest and block them under Section 67 of the IT Act. She claimed to have the videos screenshots, and timestamps as evidence

MS Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 21st April 2026 9:32 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button