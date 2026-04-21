Hyderabad: Actress files complaint against Prakash Raj for insulting epics

Hyderabad: Actress Karate Kalyani on Monday, April 20, filed a complaint against actor Prakash Raj over alleged insult of mythological epics, including Ramayana.

In a complaint filed at the Panjagutta police station, the actress alleged that Prakash Raj had insulted Indian mythological epics. She accused him of making remarks that insulted Lord Sri Rama, the revered deity of millions of people, and said that those comments hurt the sentiments of Hindus.

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Seeks immediate action

Kalyani submitted the complaint to Panjagutta Station House Officer M Ramakrishna and saught immediate action against Prakash Raj.

The actress alleged that Prakash Raj made insulting comments during the Kerala Literature Fest in January 2026. She requested that the police register a case under Sections 196, 299, 353, and the IT Act, Section 67.

Kalyani urged the police to search clips from the Kerala Literature fest and block them under Section 67 of the IT Act. She claimed to have the videos screenshots, and timestamps as evidence