Hyderabad: After years of overflow problems in Yousufguda, sewer upgrade begins.

Hyderabad: Work is underway to address longstanding sewage issues in Yousufguda, with the Water Board taking up the construction of a new sewerage pipeline in the area.

A 450 mm diameter RCC NP4 pipeline is being laid along Krishna Nagar Main Road under Krishna Nagar Ward in Borabanda Circle of Khairatabad Zone. The project has been initiated in view of recurring drainage complaints from local residents.

According to officials, the existing 300 mm sewer line, laid around 40 years ago, has deteriorated and become clogged with silt. The line was also affected during metro rail construction, following which sewage flow was diverted into nearby stormwater drains. This has contributed to periodic overflows, unpleasant odour, and sanitation concerns, particularly during the monsoon.

Residents of Krishna Nagar B and C blocks have been reporting multiple complaints related to sewage overflow. Temporary measures such as desilting using machinery and clearing blockages have been carried out, but authorities noted the need for a more permanent solution.

Following a recent inspection by senior officials, instructions were issued to redirect sewage currently flowing into stormwater drains back into the main sewer system. An engineering survey was subsequently conducted to finalise the alignment for the new pipeline.

The proposed line will be connected to an existing 800 mm K-main sewer line at a depth of about 10 feet, with the aim of improving sewage flow and reducing overflows in the area.

Project cost estimated at Rs 75 lakh

The project, estimated at Rs 75 lakh, is being executed in coordination with multiple departments, including GHMC, Traffic Police, Electricity, Telecommunications, and Hyderabad Metro Rail. Due to the location on a major road, the work is being carried out during night hours to limit disruption to traffic, a press release said.

Officials stated that around 25 percent of the work has been completed so far, and efforts are being made to complete the remaining work within 30 days, subject to conditions.

Monitoring of the works is ongoing to ensure adherence to timelines and quality standards.