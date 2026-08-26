Hyderabad airport departures get cheaper, arrivals get expensive

Hyderabad: Passengers flying from Hyderabad airport to other Indian cities will see a reduction in the user development fee (UDF) from September 1, even as domestic passengers arriving to the city will face a new charge from the same date.

The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) has revised the UDF as part of its final tariff order for Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) for the fourth control period, which runs from September 1, 2026, to March 31, 2031.

Hyderabad Airport domestic departure fee reduced

The UDF for passengers departing Hyderabad on domestic flights will come down from the current Rs 750 to Rs 515 during the first tariff year.

The revised domestic departure charges will change over the following years:

Period Domestic departing UDF 2026-27 Rs 515 2027-28 Rs 555 2028-29 Rs 620 April-October 2029 Rs 670 November 2029-March 2030 Rs 415 2030-31 Rs 415

The maximum domestic departure UDF during the initial years will be Rs 670, which remains below the existing Rs 750 fee.

Arrivals at Hyderabad airport to face new UDF

While departing passengers will benefit from a lower fee initially, domestic passengers arriving in Hyderabad will have to pay a UDF for the first time.

From September 1, domestic arriving passengers will be charged Rs 220.

Until now, passengers arriving in Hyderabad on domestic flights were not required to pay the UDF.

International UDF also revised

AERA has also changed the UDF for international passengers.

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The fee for passengers departing Hyderabad on international flights will be Rs 1,030 in 2026-27, compared with the existing Rs 1,500.

The international departure UDF will rise to Rs 1,085 in 2027-28, Rs 1,130 in 2028-29 and Rs 1,175 between April and October 2029.

It will then drop to Rs 880 for November 2029 to March 2030 and increase to Rs 915 in 2030-31.

For passengers arriving on international flights, the UDF will be Rs 440 during the first tariff year.