Man booked for stalking flight attendant at Hyderabad Airport

The incident took place at around 6 pm near an eatery close to the two-wheeler parking area of the Hyderabad airport.

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Hyderabad airport
Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old man was booked for stalking and threatening a female cabin crew member at the Rajiv Gandhi Airport in Hyderabad on Wednesday, August 4.

The incident took place at around 6 pm near an eatery close to the two-wheeler parking area of the Hyderabad airport. The complainant, a 22-year-old woman, said the accused, Naresh Naik, a Shamshabad resident, followed her even as she tried walking away.

While she stood with another cabin crew member near the parking area, Naik reportedly approached them and made obscene and threatening comments. The complainant raised an alarm, alerting onlookers. The bystanders intervened and notified the police.

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She separately approached the police stationed at the airport and filed a complaint. The complainant said that her work requires frequent airport travel, often late at night, raising concerns for her safety.

The authorities subsequently registered a case against accused Naik under Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita Sections 78 (stalking) and 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

The accused is a mentally disturbed man, according to the police. “He is a mentally disturbed unemployed man. A notice was served to him as per law,” B Kiran Kumar, RGIA outpost inspector, told Times of India.

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