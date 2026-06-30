Hyderabad-based journalist KV Reddy arrested by Andhra Police

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based independent journalist KV Reddy was arrested by the Andhra Police on Tuesday night, June 30, under a non-bailable warrant.

The journalist was taken into custody for his political coverage against the Chandrababu Naidu-led state government.

On Tuesday night, Andhra Pradesh police officials arrived at the journalist’s house and took him away, while he was still in his nightdress, amid strong protest from his family members. Videos of the incident emerged on social media platforms showing women and children crying.

The journalist was then taken to the Saroornagar Police Station. Officials told Siasat.com that it is standard procedure for police from another state to first bring an arrested person to the nearest local police station before taking them to the PS having jurisdiction over the case.

“The journalist was taken by Bobbili Police officers,” said a police officer.

KV Reddy runs a YouTube channel Myra Media, with 1.27 million subscribers.

Meanwhile, Telangana Rakshana Samithi (TRS) chief K Kavitha has strongly condemned the incident, calling the incident “despicable.”

She questioned how KV Reddy was arrested and why the Telangana police remained silent.

“Why are the police here, who are cooperating in the arrest of Telangana journalists, remaining silent in the case of film actors who made comments calling Telangana separatism ‘grassroots Telangana ideology’ and separating it from the roots? Why aren’t actions being taken against them?