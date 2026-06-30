Hyderabad beckons another Kapoor starkid: Reports

After Mumbai, Hyderabad seems to be the next destination for another Kapoor family member. After Janhvi Kapoor made her mark in Telugu cinema, her cousin Shanaya Kapoor is now reportedly gearing up for her Tollywood debut. According to the latest buzz in Telugu film circles, the actress has been roped in as the female lead opposite Teja Sajja in the sequel to the hit zombie film Zombie Reddy.

Shanaya, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, made her acting debut in Bollywood with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan alongside Vikrant Massey. However, the romantic drama failed to make an impact at the box office. She followed it up with the survival thriller Tu Yaa Main, but the film too received a lukewarm response, leaving the young actress searching for a breakthrough.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Shanaya Kapoor has now landed a promising Telugu project with Zombie Reddy 2. While the original film was directed by Prashanth Varma, the sequel is reportedly being helmed by another director. Currently in pre-production, the film is expected to be mounted on a lavish scale by producer TG Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner. An official announcement regarding the casting is still awaited.

Whether Shanaya can recreate Janhvi Kapoor‘s success in Tollywood remains to be seen, but if the reports are true, Hyderabad could soon become the launchpad for another Kapoor star.