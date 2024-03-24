Hyderabad: Begum Razia of Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation passes away

Hyderabad: Begum Razia Baig of The Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation passed away on Sunday afternoon, March 25, here at her family residence in Murad Nagar.

Wife of the iconic theatre personality of Hyderabadi, late Qadir Ali Baig, Begum Razia was the guiding light of the foundation. Her production experience and finely-honed judgement formed the basis of high-quality theatre productions and the annual Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival.

In 2014, She was awarded ‘Woman of the Decade in Theatre’ by then Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu. She also received the ‘Rotary International Award for Excellence in Arts’.

Her Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayers) will be offered after Isha at 8:30 pm at her residence in Murad Nagar.

The bereaved family can be contacted on this number: 9391336181