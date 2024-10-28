Hyderabad businessman denies allegation of drug use at Janawada farmhouse

Hyderabad: Hyderabad businessman Madduri Vijay, who tested positive for drugs on October 26 following a raid at a Janwada farmhouse, has denied the allegations in the FIR filed by Mokila police.

Vijay claimed that the statements attributed to him in the FIR were false. “Every statement in the FIR against me is false; it is propaganda. I haven’t made the claims mentioned in the report,” he stated.

The businessman emphasized that he is an American citizen and has travelled to several countries for business purposes. He asserted that he had not consumed any illegal substances in India.

“My friend Raj Pakala invited me to his family function for the Diwali party, and I attended the function with my family,” Vijay added.

He also mentioned that the gathering included elderly individuals and children, stating that no anti-social activities occurred there. “We are deeply hurt by the allegations made by the police,” Vijay reiterated.

His statement comes after Mokila police raided a party at the Janwada farmhouse, organized by Raj Pakala, the brother-in-law of Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s working president, KT Rama Rao (KTR), on October 26.

Following the raid, the Mokila police registered an FIR against Pakala, naming him as the prime accused and charging him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

On October 26, Mokila police received credible information about the party at Pakala’s farmhouse, which involved unauthorized foreign liquor and drugs.

Acting swiftly, a raid was conducted with the involvement of Narsingi police, the special operations team (SOT), and excise officials. Upon arrival, authorities found 22 men and 16 women gathered, with some attempting to flee but being apprehended.

During this party, Vijay tested positive for cocaine and reportedly claimed that Pakala had invited him and encouraged drug use. The search uncovered various items, including poker coins, playing cards, and three aluminium briefcases filled with poker paraphernalia. Additionally, the excise department seized 17 bottles of unauthorized liquor.