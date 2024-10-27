KTR’s brother-in-law booked under NDPS Act, named prime accused

Hyderabad: After raids at KTR’s brother-in-law Raj Pakala’s farmhouse on an early Sunday morning, who was initially charged with excise violations, has now been named as the prime accused and charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act by the Mokila police.

On October 26, Mokila police received credible information about the party at Pakala’s farmhouse featuring unauthorized foreign liquor and drugs. Acting swiftly, a raid was conducted involving Narsingi police, the special operations team (SOT), and excise officials. Upon arrival, authorities found 22 men and 16 women gathered, with some attempting to flee but being apprehended.

One tested positive for cocaine

During the raid, drug tests were administered to attendees. The CEO of Fusion AIX Software and an associate of Pakala, Vijay Madduri tested positive for cocaine and reportedly claimed that Pakala had invited him to the party and encouraged drug use.

The search conducted uncovered various items, including poker coins, playing cards, and three aluminium briefcases filled with poker paraphernalia. Additionally, 17 bottles of unauthorized liquor were seized by the excise department.

A case has been filed and further investigations are ongoing.

Trying to implicate KTR in false case: BRS

Soon after the raids, the Bharat Rastra Samithi (BRS) party leaders came in support of their working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) alleging the Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy was trying to implicate the former in a false case.

They claimed that Raja Pakala had hosted a party for his family members at his house.

They termed the allegations a part of the “government’s attempt to divert people’s attention from its failure to honour the poll promises”.

BRS MLAs arrested

Following BRS’s strong reaction to the allegations against KTR its leaders including Quthbullapur MLA KP Vivekanand Goud, Korutla MLA K Sanjay Kumar, Krishank and former MLA Balka Suman were arrested by the city police on Sunday. They had gathered at the party’s working president KTR’s residence.