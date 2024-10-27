Party hosted by KTR’s brother-in-law raided at farmhouse on Hyderabad outskirts

Hyderabad: The Narsingi Police, in collaboration with the Special Operations Team (SOT) and Excise Department officials, has raided a party hosted by Raj Pakala, the brother-in-law of BRS party working president KT Rama Rao (KTR), at a farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad in the early hours of October 27. At the farmhouse, the pa

Acting on a tip-off, authorities discovered a gathering at Janwada where alcohol was being served without the necessary permissions from the Excise Department.

Details of raid at farmhouse on Hyderabad outskirts

According to the police statement, 21 men and 14 women were present at the party. The organizers served liquor without obtaining the required license from the Public Excise Department. Authorities seized seven unauthorized bottles of foreign liquor, totaling 10.5 liters, along with 10 bottles of Indian-made liquor.

Suspicious of drug use, police conducted tests on the male attendees using drug detection kits. Among them, one individual, identified as Vijay Madduri, tested positive for cocaine. A thorough search of the premises, aided by a sniffer dog, revealed further details, including that the farmhouse was owned by Raj Pakala.

Legal actions taken

Following the raid at the farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad, Vijay Madduri was sent to a hospital for additional blood testing, and a case was registered against him under Section 27 of the NDPS Act at Mokila Police Station.

The farmhouse owner, Raj Pakala, who also hosted the party, is facing charges for excessive possession of liquor and serving alcohol without an Excise license. He has been charged under various sections of the Excise Act by the State Excise Task Force.

Police confirmed that no drugs were found on-site, and the case against Pakala pertains solely to the excessive possession of alcohol.