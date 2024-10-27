Video: Fire incident at petrol pump in Hyderabad after man ignites lighter

Hyderabad: In a disturbing incident at a petrol pump in Hyderabad, a man recklessly ignited a lighter while fuel was being dispensed, putting himself and nearby individuals, including a woman and her child, at significant risk.

Following the incident which took place in Nacharam area, the police have arrested two men who are identified as Chiran and Arun. Both of them are originally from Bihar.

Incident unfolds at Petrol Pump in Hyderabad on Saturday

The incident took place on Saturday. According to police reports, Chiran, who appeared to be intoxicated, arrived at the petrol pump with a lighter in hand.

Arun, a petrol pump employee in Hyderabad, noticed the lighter and asked Chiran whether he was going to light it. He then further provoked him by saying, “Do it if you have the guts.” In response, Chiran ignited the lighter, resulting in an immediate burst of flames as fuel was being dispensed.

The petrol pump’s surveillance cameras recorded the tense moment when flames erupted, causing a nearby woman and her child to recoil in shock.

Sub-inspector SK Mybelly confirmed to Siasat.com that both Chiran and Arun have been arrested. The suspects will soon appear in court to face charges related to this reckless act at the petrol pump in Hyderabad.