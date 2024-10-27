IMD Hyderabad forecasts mist, hazy weather in Hyderabad for next four days

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a forecast indicating misty and hazy weather in the city for the next four days.

Despite the expected hazy conditions, the weather department has not issued any weather alert for the city.

IMD Hyderabad forecasts cloudy skies

In addition to mist and hazy weather in Hyderabad, IMD Hyderabad forecasts cloudy skies for the city over the next four days. Other districts in Telangana are also expected to remain unaffected, with no warnings issued by the weather department.

Also Read Raids conducted at shawarma, mandi restaurants in Hyderabad

As winter approaches, Hyderabad and various districts across Telangana are beginning to experience the season’s early signs, while the monsoon season draws to a close.

Temperatures decline across Hyderabad, other Telangana districts

Apart from anticipated hazy weather conditions, temperatures are gradually dropping in Hyderabad and other districts in Telangana. Yesterday, Shabad in Rangareddy district recorded a minimum temperature of 15.4 degrees Celsius, marking the lowest temperature in the region.

Also Read Hyderabad gears up for winter; IMD warns of harsh season

Within Hyderabad, Mondamarket experienced a low of 19.6 degrees Celsius.

During last winter, temperatures in some areas fell to single digits.

Understanding mist, hazy conditions

With IMD Hyderabad forecasting mist and hazy weather in Hyderabad, it’s essential to understand what happens during these conditions.

Haze typically occurs due to dust, smoke, and other dry particles in the atmosphere, which reduce visibility and the sky’s clarity. Mist, on the other hand, is formed by small droplets of water suspended in cold air, often due to condensation.

As IMD Hyderabad predicts winter’s arrival next month, these weather conditions are likely to persist in the city.