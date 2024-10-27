Hyderabad: BRS MLAs arrested at KTR’s residence

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders including Quthbullapur MLA KP Vivekanand Goud, Korutla MLA K Sanjay Kumar, Krishank and former MLA Balka Suman have been arrested by the city police here on Sunday, October 27. They had gathered at the party’s working president KT Rama Rao’s residence.

Tension prevailed at Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao's residence as police detained party leaders including Quthbullapur MLA KP Vivekanand, Korutla MLA K Sanjay and several others. pic.twitter.com/bI1oHwqnUf — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 27, 2024

The development comes following the party’s strong reaction to the allegations against KTR after police and the excise department raided the farmhouse of his brother-in-law Raj Pakala.

They claimed that Pakala had hosted a party for his family members at his house. They denied that KTR or his wife were present at the party. MLAs KP Vivekanand, Dr K Sanjay, G Srinivas Yadav and Satish Reddy addressed a press conference to condemn the allegations.

Earlier in the day, the Narsingi police in collaboration with the special operations team (SOT) and excise department officials raided a party hosted by Raj Pakala at a farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Authorities seized seven unauthorized bottles of foreign liquor, totalling 10.5 litres, along with 10 bottles of Indian-made liquor.