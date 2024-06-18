Hyderabad: Civet cat found dead, cubs moved to Nehru Zoo Park

Hyderabad: Wildlife officials determined that the civet cat had tragically fallen victim to a snakebite on its leg, highlighting the harsh realities of survival in the wild.

According to a report by the Deccan Chronicle, Amrabad forest, unfortunately, lacks an in-house rehabilitation center, prompting quick action to ensure the welfare of the civet’s five orphaned cubs. They were swiftly transferred to Nehru Zoo Park in Hyderabad, where experienced veterinarians can provide them with essential care and supervision.

The Asian palm civet, native to the lush jungles and rainforests of South and Southeast Asia, bears a striking resemblance to a cat. It measures between 43 cm to 71 cm in length and weighs from 1.4 kg to 4.5 kg. Known for its solitary and elusive nature, this species can live up to 20 years in its natural habitat.