Hyderabad: Civet cat found dead, cubs moved to Nehru Zoo Park

The Asian palm civet, native to the lush jungles and rainforests of South and Southeast Asia, bears a striking resemblance to a cat.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th June 2024 12:42 pm IST
Asian Palm Civet Cat. (Representative image)

Hyderabad: Wildlife officials determined that the civet cat had tragically fallen victim to a snakebite on its leg, highlighting the harsh realities of survival in the wild.

According to a report by the Deccan Chronicle, Amrabad forest, unfortunately, lacks an in-house rehabilitation center, prompting quick action to ensure the welfare of the civet’s five orphaned cubs. They were swiftly transferred to Nehru Zoo Park in Hyderabad, where experienced veterinarians can provide them with essential care and supervision.

Also Read
Hyderabad remains stable on list of cities in India by cost of living

The Asian palm civet, native to the lush jungles and rainforests of South and Southeast Asia, bears a striking resemblance to a cat. It measures between 43 cm to 71 cm in length and weighs from 1.4 kg to 4.5 kg. Known for its solitary and elusive nature, this species can live up to 20 years in its natural habitat.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th June 2024 12:42 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button