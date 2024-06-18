Hyderabad remains stable on list of cities in India by cost of living

Hyderabad: Hyderabad remained stable in the list of cities in India based on the cost of living for expats in the country, a report showed on Monday.

Globally, the city ranks 202. Its ranking did not change both globally and in the list of Indian cities.

Hyderabad ranks 5th in the list of cities in India by cost of living

According to Mercer’s ‘2024 Cost of Living Survey’, Hyderabad ranks as the 5th most expensive city for expats in India. The list is topped by Mumbai, the financial capital of India.

Following is the list of cities in India based on the cost of living:

Mumbai New Delhi Chennai Bengaluru Hyderabad Pune Kolkata

Within Asia, Mumbai and Delhi experienced upward movement in the rankings. Mumbai climbed six spots, while Delhi moved up by two spots.

As a result, Mumbai is now ranked as the 21st most expensive city in Asia for expatriates, while Delhi holds the 30th position among surveyed locations in the region.

Factors such as employment growth, a rising middle class, and overall economic growth have positively impacted the cost of living in the country, according to the survey.

Hong Kong remains the most expensive city to live in

Globally, Hong Kong has once again claimed the top spot as the most expensive city to live in.

