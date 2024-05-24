Hyderabad ranks in list of top 10 cities in India

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has secured a spot in the list of top 10 cities in India ranked by Oxford Economics, an independent economic advisory firm.

The ranking is based on four factors, namely economics, human capital, quality of life, environment, and governance.

Hyderabad ranks 564 globally

As per the report titled ‘Oxford Economics Global Cities Index 2024’, Hyderabad is ranked 564 globally. Among the top 10 cities in India, Hyderabad ranks ninth.

Among the four ranking parameters, the city performed best in economics.

Following are Hyderabad’s global rankings based on the four factors:

Economics: 253

Human Capital: 524

Quality of Life: 882

Environment: 674

Governance: 380

List of top 10 cities in India

The list of top cities in the country as per the Global Cities Index is topped by Delhi with a global rank of 350.

Also Read List of top engineering colleges in Hyderabad

Here is the list of top 10 cities in India and their global rankings:

Delhi: 350 Bengaluru: 411 Mumbai: 427 Chennai: 472 Kochi: 521 Kolkata: 528 Pune: 534 Thrissur: 550 Hyderabad: 564 Kozhikode: 580

Globally, the list is topped by New York.