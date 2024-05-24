Hyderabad ranks in list of top 10 cities in India

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has secured a spot in the list of top 10 cities in India ranked by Oxford Economics, an independent economic advisory firm.
The ranking is based on four factors, namely economics, human capital, quality of life, environment, and governance.
Hyderabad ranks 564 globally
As per the report titled ‘Oxford Economics Global Cities Index 2024’, Hyderabad is ranked 564 globally. Among the top 10 cities in India, Hyderabad ranks ninth.
Among the four ranking parameters, the city performed best in economics.
Following are Hyderabad’s global rankings based on the four factors:
- Economics: 253
- Human Capital: 524
- Quality of Life: 882
- Environment: 674
- Governance: 380
List of top 10 cities in India
The list of top cities in the country as per the Global Cities Index is topped by Delhi with a global rank of 350.
Here is the list of top 10 cities in India and their global rankings:
- Delhi: 350
- Bengaluru: 411
- Mumbai: 427
- Chennai: 472
- Kochi: 521
- Kolkata: 528
- Pune: 534
- Thrissur: 550
- Hyderabad: 564
- Kozhikode: 580
Globally, the list is topped by New York.