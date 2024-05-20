Hyderabad: The results of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Tests (EAPCET) 2024 were announced on Saturday. Following the announcement, many students are looking for the list of top engineering colleges in Hyderabad.

As per the recently announced National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking, there are four engineering colleges in the city that rank among the top 100 engineering institutions in the country.

IIT-H ranks first among list of top engineering colleges in Hyderabad

Among the engineering colleges in the city, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad ranks first, while the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad is second.

Following is the list of the top engineering colleges in Hyderabad that rank under 100 among Indian institutes:

Name All India Rank Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad 8 International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad 55 University of Hyderabad 71 Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University 83 Source: NIRF

Apart from the above engineering colleges, the following Hyderabad institutes are in the rank band of 101-150:

Anurag University Goka Raju Ranga Raju Institute of Engineering & Technology University College of Engineering Vallurupalli Nageswara Rao Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology

Following are the Hyderabad engineering colleges in the rank band of 151-200:

Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology Institute of Aeronautical Engineering Mahindra University Maulana Azad National Urdu University

Over 1.8 Lakh students qualified for EAPCET in engineering stream

In the engineering stream, 2,40,618 students appeared for the examination, and 1,80,424 of them (74.98 percent) have qualified for admission. Of the 1,42,716 male candidates who took the exam, 1,06,162 (74.38 percent) qualified. A total of 97,902 female candidates appeared for the test, and 74,262 (75.85 percent) qualified.

In the agriculture and pharmacy stream, 91,633 candidates appeared for the test, and 82,163 of them (89.66 percent) have qualified, according to an official release.

In the agriculture and pharmacy stream, 24,664 male candidates appeared for the test, and 21,768 (88.25 percent) of them qualified. The number of female candidates who attended the exam and qualified was 66,969 and 60,395, respectively.

The Telangana State EAPCET examination, conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH), was held at 21 test zones with 165 test centers from May 7 to 11 in both Telangana (134 centers) and Andhra Pradesh (31 centers).