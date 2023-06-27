TS EAMCET 2023 counselling: List of engineering colleges collecting over 1 lakh fee

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test-2023 (TS EAMCET-2023) counselling for admissions into engineering and pharmacy courses began yesterday.

For the first phase, candidates need to complete the online filing of basic information, payment of the processing fee, and slot booking for the selection of a helpline center, date, and time to attend for certificate verification on or before July 5.

Last year, the Telangana government gave a nod to the recommendation by the Admission and Fee Regulation Committee (AFRC) to increase the fee in engineering colleges in the state.

As per the GO issued by the government, the fees in 40 engineering colleges have either reached Rs. 1 lakh or crossed it. The highest fee has been fixed for the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology (MGIT).

MGIT fee is more than CBIT

For the next three years, Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology (MGIT) is going to collect the highest fee i.e., Rs. 1.6 lakh per student per annum. Earlier, Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT) used to charge the highest engineering fee in Telangana state.

AFRC fixed the fee of CBIT at Rs. 1.4 lakh per annum which is less than the fee of CVR college of engineering. The fee of CVR college of engineering has been fixed at Rs. 1.5 lakh per annum.

List of engineering colleges in Telangana collecting one lakh or more

Following is the list of the engineering colleges in Telangana that are collecting one lakh or more towards Tuition fees per annum.

ACE ENGINEERING COLLEGE ANURAG ENGINEERING COLLEGE BV RAJU INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY BVRIT HYDERABAD COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING FOR WOMEN CHAITANYA BHARATHI INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY CMR COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING & TECHNOLOGY CMR INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY CMR TECHNICAL CAMPUS CVR COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING G. NARAYANAMMA INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY & SCIENCE FOR WOMEN GATE INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY AND SCIENCES GEETANJALI COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING & TECHNOLOGY GOKARAJU RANGARAJU INSTITUTE OF ENGINEERING & TECHNOLOGY GURU NANAK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY GURU NANAK INSTITUTIONS TECHNICAL CAMPUS INSTITUTE OF AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING JB INSTITUTE OF ENGINEERING & TECHNOLOGY KAKATIYA INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY & SCIENCE KESHAV MEMORIAL INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY KG REDDY COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING & TECHNOLOGY MAHATMA GANDHI INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY MALLA REDDY COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY MALLA REDDY ENGINEERING COLLEGE MARRI EDUCATIONAL SOCIETYS GROUP OF INSTITUTIONS MATRUSRI ENGINEERING COLLEGE MATURI VENKATA SUBBA RAO ENGINEERING COLLEGE MLR INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY MUFFAKHAM JAH COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY SR UNIVERSITY SREENIDHI INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY SREYAS INSTITUTE OF ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY SRI INDU COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY SRIDEVI WOMEN’S ENGINEERING COLLEGE ST. MARTINS ENGINEERING COLLEGE VAAGDEVI COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING VARDHAMAN COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING VASAVI COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING VIDYA JYOTHI INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY VIGNAN INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY VNR VIGNAN JYOTHI INSTITUTE OF ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY

Telangana govt fixes fees under NRI quota in engineering colleges

Based on the recommendation received from TAFRC, the Telangana government also fixed the fees in engineering colleges under the NRI quota.

The upper limit of the fees for NRI students admitted to B. Tech courses in engineering colleges under the NRI quota has been set to $5000 per annum.