TS EAMCET 2023 counselling: List of engineering colleges collecting over 1 lakh fee

Fees in 40 engineering colleges have either reached Rs. 1 lakh or crossed it

Updated: 27th June 2023 11:02 am IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test-2023 (TS EAMCET-2023) counselling for admissions into engineering and pharmacy courses began yesterday.

For the first phase, candidates need to complete the online filing of basic information, payment of the processing fee, and slot booking for the selection of a helpline center, date, and time to attend for certificate verification on or before July 5.

Last year, the Telangana government gave a nod to the recommendation by the Admission and Fee Regulation Committee (AFRC) to increase the fee in engineering colleges in the state.

As per the GO issued by the government, the fees in 40 engineering colleges have either reached Rs. 1 lakh or crossed it. The highest fee has been fixed for the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology (MGIT).

MGIT fee is more than CBIT

For the next three years, Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology (MGIT) is going to collect the highest fee i.e., Rs. 1.6 lakh per student per annum. Earlier, Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT) used to charge the highest engineering fee in Telangana state.

AFRC fixed the fee of CBIT at Rs. 1.4 lakh per annum which is less than the fee of CVR college of engineering. The fee of CVR college of engineering has been fixed at Rs. 1.5 lakh per annum.

List of engineering colleges in Telangana collecting one lakh or more

Following is the list of the engineering colleges in Telangana that are collecting one lakh or more towards Tuition fees per annum.

  1. ACE ENGINEERING COLLEGE
  2. ANURAG ENGINEERING COLLEGE
  3. BV RAJU INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
  4. BVRIT HYDERABAD COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING FOR WOMEN
  5. CHAITANYA BHARATHI INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
  6. CMR COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING & TECHNOLOGY
  7. CMR INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
  8. CMR TECHNICAL CAMPUS
  9. CVR COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING
  10. G. NARAYANAMMA INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY & SCIENCE FOR WOMEN
  11. GATE INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY AND SCIENCES
  12. GEETANJALI COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING & TECHNOLOGY
  13. GOKARAJU RANGARAJU INSTITUTE OF ENGINEERING & TECHNOLOGY
  14. GURU NANAK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
  15. GURU NANAK INSTITUTIONS TECHNICAL CAMPUS
  16. INSTITUTE OF AERONAUTICAL ENGINEERING
  17. JB INSTITUTE OF ENGINEERING & TECHNOLOGY
  18. KAKATIYA INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY & SCIENCE
  19. KESHAV MEMORIAL INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
  20. KG REDDY COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING & TECHNOLOGY
  21. MAHATMA GANDHI INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
  22. MALLA REDDY COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY
  23. MALLA REDDY ENGINEERING COLLEGE
  24. MARRI EDUCATIONAL SOCIETYS GROUP OF INSTITUTIONS
  25. MATRUSRI ENGINEERING COLLEGE
  26. MATURI VENKATA SUBBA RAO ENGINEERING COLLEGE
  27. MLR INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
  28. MUFFAKHAM JAH COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY
  29. SR UNIVERSITY
  30. SREENIDHI INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
  31. SREYAS INSTITUTE OF ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY
  32. SRI INDU COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY
  33. SRIDEVI WOMEN’S ENGINEERING COLLEGE
  34. ST. MARTINS ENGINEERING COLLEGE
  35. VAAGDEVI COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING
  36. VARDHAMAN COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING
  37. VASAVI COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING
  38. VIDYA JYOTHI INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
  39. VIGNAN INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
  40. VNR VIGNAN JYOTHI INSTITUTE OF ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY

Telangana govt fixes fees under NRI quota in engineering colleges

Based on the recommendation received from TAFRC, the Telangana government also fixed the fees in engineering colleges under the NRI quota.

The upper limit of the fees for NRI students admitted to B. Tech courses in engineering colleges under the NRI quota has been set to $5000 per annum.

