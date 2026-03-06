Hyderabad: Complaint filed against BJP ex-corporator for insulting Khamenei

Hyderabad: A complaint has been filed against former corporator of Saroornagar division, Akula Srivani, for allegedly insulting Shia cleric and former Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The complaint was filed at the Mir Chowk police station by Azmathullah Jaffery, founder and president of the Telangana Shia Youth Welfare Association, alleging that in a video shared on Facebook, Srivani made false allegations against the Shia cleric.

He added that Srivani also made allegations against All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi and his brother and party floor leader Akbaruddin and local community members after banners condemning the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei were erected in Darulshifa and other places of Hyderabad.

In the self-recorded video message shared on her facebook page, Srivani repeatedly addressed Khamenei as ‘Kameena,’ and spoke in a disrespectful way about the former world leader who ruled a country for as many decades as Srivani’s age.

Without directly mentioning any community, she also raised the age-old allegation against the members of a particular community, that they used to burn fireworks when Pakistan won a cricket match against India (when she was probably a child).

She went on to equate Khamenei with those terrorists who would use certain ‘middlemen’ in our country to carry out terrorist attacks against our citizens, which speaks volumes about her knowledge of international affairs, history of countries, and the relationship between India with Iran and many other Islamic nations.

Her worldview is blurred to the extent that she thought the Israel-Iran conflict has been something similar to a fight between (Paalollu), two closely-related families in the villages of Telangana

She asked those who have been grieving and mourning the death of Khamenei, to go to Iran and fight there instead. She also questioned why the Owaisis were mourning the loss of Khamenei, while they never uttered a word on the killing of a Hindu man in Bangladesh during the recent uprising there.

She concluded her video message with an insensitive remark stating: “While the entire world is burning, we Indians are watching T20 cricket and playing Holi. This was possible only because of Modi,” she bragged, forgetting her own party’s repeated claims of following the principle of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,’ which translates into English as ‘the world is one family.’

Azmathullah Jaffery said that the the former corporator is making attempts to instigate the Shia Muslim community in Hyderabad and spoil the peaceful atmosphere of city. He demanded the police take action. The Mirchowk police acknowledged the complaint and seeking legal opinion.

In a separate incident, a man was beaten by a mob of around 20-25 people in Telangana’s Mahabubnagar district after he shared a social media post about the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a joint US-Israeli military strike on Tehran on February 28, the police said.

Khamenei was assassinated in a series of Israeli and US airstrikes targeting high-ranking Iranian officials around Tehran. The killing set off widespread protests globally, including in parts of India.

According to a report by NDTV, the victim, B Santhosh Kumar, who runs a footpath stall near the Government Hospital in Mahabubnagar, posted a story on Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook about the Iranian leader’s death on March 1. The post was subsequently circulated in a local group.