9 held for assaulting Telangana man over social media post on Khamenei

Hyderabad: A man was beaten by a mob of around 20-25 people in Telangana’s Mahabubnagar district after he shared a social media post about the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a joint US-Israeli military strike on Tehran on February 28, the police said.

Khamenei was assassinated in a series of Israeli and US airstrikes targeting high-ranking Iranian officials around Tehran. The killing set off widespread protests globally, including in parts of India.

According to a report by NDTV, the victim, B Santhosh Kumar, who runs a footpath stall near the Government Hospital in Mahabubnagar, posted a story on Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook about the Iranian leader’s death on March 1. The post was subsequently circulated in a local group.

Santhosh Kumar told NDTV that around seven men approached him near his shop at about 9 pm before the attack turned into a mob assault. “Suddenly, they started beating me, pushed me to the ground, and kept stomping on me,” he was quoted as saying. He said 10 to 15 more persons joined shortly after, with the total number of attackers reaching between 20 and 25.

He said he pleaded with them to stop but they continued. He suffered injuries to his neck, back and lips.

A shopkeeper from across the road intervened and pulled him away. “If he had not stepped in, I might have lost my life,” Santhosh Kumar said.

The victim also said that some of the attackers returned past midnight, asking people in the area for the location of his shop. Friends warned him to stay indoors. He said he now fears for his safety and wants police protection before he can reopen his shop.

Mahabubnagar Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Venkateswarlu confirmed to NDTV that the attack was linked to the social media post. “On the night of March 1, one individual commented on a group regarding a death. Believing that he commented, around 11 people attacked him physically as a group,” he said.

Nine of the 11 accused have been arrested, police said, adding that all nine were subsequently granted bail. Two others remain at large and a search is underway.

Cases have been registered under provisions related to assault, criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly and instigation. Police said night patrols and surveillance have been stepped up in the area.

The DSP appealed to residents to exercise restraint on social media, particularly given the ongoing festive period. “Since it is the month of Ramzan and festivals like Holi and Ugadi are being celebrated, we request everyone to celebrate peacefully. If anyone sees objectionable posts, inform the police instead of taking the law into their own hands,” he said.