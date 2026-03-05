LIVE US-Israel attack Iran Day 6: Saudi Arabia shoots down three cruise missiles

As the war on Iran enters its sixth day on Thursday, March 5, explosions continue to be reported across Iran, Israel and several Middle Eastern countries. The escalation began on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes targeting Iranian military and government sites.

Iran has responded with waves of missiles and drones aimed at Israeli territory and at military bases across the region where US forces are stationed. Air defences in several countries have been activated as the conflict spreads beyond Iran and Israel.

In the latest escalation, Israel said it had launched new strikes across Tehran and targeted what it described as Hezbollah infrastructure in Beirut. Meanwhile in Washington, US lawmakers rejected a resolution that would have required President Donald Trump to seek congressional approval for further military action against Iran.

As of Wednesday, March 4, casualties have been reported across several Middle Eastern countries. Iran has recorded the highest toll with at least 1,045 killed, followed by Lebanon with 50 deaths. Deaths and injuries have also been reported in Israel, Iraq, Kuwait, Jordan, Bahrain, Qatar, the UAE and Oman, while six US military personnel have been killed and 18 injured.