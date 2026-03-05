LIVE US-Israel attack Iran Day 6: Saudi Arabia shoots down three cruise missiles

As the war on Iran enters its sixth day on Thursday, March 5, explosions continue to be reported across Iran, Israel and several Middle Eastern countries. The escalation began on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes targeting Iranian military and government sites.
Iran has responded with waves of missiles and drones aimed at Israeli territory and at military bases across the region where US forces are stationed. Air defences in several countries have been activated as the conflict spreads beyond Iran and Israel.
In the latest escalation, Israel said it had launched new strikes across Tehran and targeted what it described as Hezbollah infrastructure in Beirut. Meanwhile in Washington, US lawmakers rejected a resolution that would have required President Donald Trump to seek congressional approval for further military action against Iran.
As of Wednesday, March 4, casualties have been reported across several Middle Eastern countries. Iran has recorded the highest toll with at least 1,045 killed, followed by Lebanon with 50 deaths. Deaths and injuries have also been reported in Israel, Iraq, Kuwait, Jordan, Bahrain, Qatar, the UAE and Oman, while six US military personnel have been killed and 18 injured.
Follow our live updates here:
Live Blog
Qatar evacuates residents near US embassy in Doha
Qatar has begun evacuating residents living near the US embassy in Doha as a precautionary measure, the Interior Ministry said.
Authorities said temporary accommodation has been arranged for those affected. The move comes after drone attacks targeted US diplomatic facilities in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Dubai earlier this week.
Trump says strike aimed at stopping Iran nuclear weapon
20,000 sailors stranded near Strait of Hormuz: UN
The head of the UN’s International Maritime Organization, Arsenio Dominguez, said around 20,000 sailors are stranded due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.
Speaking to the BBC, he said threats against ships have caused a near halt in maritime traffic. About 15,000 cruise ship passengers have also been affected.
Explosion reported near tanker off Kuwait
A tanker reported a large explosion about 30 nautical miles southeast of Kuwait’s Mubarak al-Kabeer port, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).
Oil was seen leaking into the water, but all crew members were reported safe.
Explosions reported in Iraq’s Kurdistan region
At least four explosions were reported in Sulaymaniyah province in Iraq’s Kurdistan region, near Arabat, Zarkuiz and Surdash, according to local media.
The blasts reportedly targeted the headquarters of Komala, an Iranian Kurdish armed group. It was not immediately clear who carried out the attacks.
Three killed in Israeli strikes near Beirut airport
Lebanon’s Health Ministry said three people were killed in two Israeli strikes targeting vehicles on the airport highway in Beirut late on Wednesday.
The attacks came after a third day of Israeli bombardments, launched in response to renewed Hezbollah attacks.
US Senate blocks resolution on Trump’s Iran war powers
The US Senate voted 53–47 to block a resolution seeking to restrict President Donald Trump’s military powers in Iran.
The vote largely followed party lines, though Republican Rand Paul backed the measure while Democrat John Fetterman opposed it.
Ukraine offers defence support to Gulf states
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv is preparing to send experts to the Gulf region to help allies counter Iranian drones and missiles.
He said he held talks with leaders of the UAE, Qatar, Jordan and Bahrain and asked officials to develop support plans without affecting Ukraine’s defence capabilities.
Zelenskyy said Ukraine is ready to help protect lives and stabilise the situation.
Saudi Arabia intercepts three cruise missiles
Saudi officials said on Thursday that three cruise missiles were intercepted and destroyed outside the city of Al-Kharj.
In a post on X, the Saudi Ministry of Defense said its air defences successfully intercepted the missiles before they reached the city. Authorities did not immediately provide details on casualties or damage.