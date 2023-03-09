Hyderabad: Construction worker stabbed to death

Hyderabad: A construction worker was stabbed to death at Wadi e Omer Pahadishareef on Wednesday at midnight by some persons.

The deceased Pavan lived at Wadi e Omer and is a native of Amangal Nagarkurnool district.

On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday around 12.30 a.m., the man came out of his house to attend nature’s call when two people came and attacked him, Ch. Srinivas DCP Maheshwaram told media persons.

Soon after killing Pavan, both of them fled away.

Pavan who sustained serious wounds was rushed to the hospital. He died while undergoing treatment.

The police registered a case under Section 302 of IPC and the investigation going on.

The clues team came to the spot. Three teams formed to arrest the killers, said DCP.

