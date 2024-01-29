Hyderabad: Cops raid hookah parlour in Errakunta, seven detained

The establishment violated the norms laid down by the law enforcement and was also found operating beyond the permissible business hours

Published: 29th January 2024
Hyderabad: Rachakonda Special Operations Team, Maheshwaram zone raided a hookah parlour at Errakunta on Sunday night and arrested seven youngsters who were present on the premises. The police seized their mobile phones, hookah pots and flavours among other articles.

Most of those apprehended at the illegal hookah parlour were students.

The owners of the establishment Mohd Abdul Hassan and Habeeb Ahmed Sagar are absconding. The owners were operating the parlour ‘Chill On’ in a building at Madina Bazaar, Errakunta Road under Balapur police station limits.

The establishment violated the norms laid down by the law enforcement and was also found operating beyond the permissible business hours, police said.

