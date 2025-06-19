Hyderabad: Corporator threatens GHMC official in heated confrontation

Hyderabad: Rahmathnagar corporator C.N. Reddy on Wednesday threatened and attempted to attack a GHMC official who allegedly failed to visit the corporator’s office.

The incident occurred after Assistant Municipal Commissioner and Assistant Election Returning Officer A. Balraj received a phone call from Reddy summoning him for a discussion. Balraj informed the corporator he was en route to the GHMC head office for a meeting.

“Angered by this, the corporator came to the GHMC office and, in front of the Deputy Municipal Commissioner and other staff members, verbally abused and attempted to physically assault me,” Balraj told Siasat.com.

The confrontation was captured on video and circulated on social media platforms, drawing widespread public criticism.

In a related incident, a former Shivarampally division corporator threatened food safety officials during their inspection of ‘Chai Chaska’ hotel in Vattepally. The inspection followed public complaints about unhygienic conditions at the establishment.

Upon learning about the inspection, the ex-corporator arrived at the scene and warned officials against conducting inspections in the area without his prior approval.

The video footage sparked public outrage, particularly as multiple local hotels have been serving improperly prepared food under unsanitary conditions.