Hyderabad: Cyber bureau saves Rs 85L in ‘digital arrest’ scam

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has saved the entire Rs 85.20 lakh transferred by an 85-year-old retired bank employee, who was targeted in a sophisticated ‘digital arrest’ scam by a person impersonating an NIA officer, through timely intervention and swift action, a senior official said on Wednesday, August 26.

On August 21, the 85-year-old person from the city was contacted by a caller impersonating an NIA officer, who falsely alleged that the victim’s Aadhaar details had been misused to open bank accounts and conduct fraudulent transactions amounting to approximately Rs 2.50 crore in Karnataka and Kerala, TGCSB Director Shikha Goel said.

The caller, who spoke in Telugu and appeared on video wearing a police/NIA-type uniform, threatened the victim with serious legal consequences and instructed him not to speak to or contact anyone and to keep the matter completely secret, she said.

The fraudster further warned that if he disclosed the matter to anyone, local police officers would visit his residence, resulting in social embarrassment and further legal action, Goel said.

“Believing the caller to be a genuine government officer, the victim was induced to transfer Rs 85,20,000 to a specified bank account under the false pretext of RBI verification, with an assurance that the amount would be refunded after the verification process. When the fraudster subsequently demanded another Rs 42 lakh, the victim became suspicious and contacted his bank, where he was informed that he was likely the victim of cyber fraud,” she said.

Swift action by TGCSB

The victim immediately lodged a complaint through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP). TGCSB officers acted swiftly, followed the money trail and froze the suspect’s bank account maintained with a private bank, Coimbatore Branch, thereby securing the entire Rs 85.20 lakh transferred by the victim, the official said.

TGCSB cautioned citizens that no genuine police, NIA, CBI, RBI or other government official will ask anyone to transfer money to a bank account for ‘verification’, ‘investigation’ or ‘security purposes’.

Fraudsters may use police uniforms, official-looking video calls, fake documents and threats of arrest or legal action to create fear and prevent victims from seeking help, it said.