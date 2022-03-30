Hyderabad: Cyber Crime cops warn against ‘Ramzan ration’ scams

Hyderabad: Cyber crime officials from the city have warned the public against falling prey to fraudsters who are now attempting to trap them with ‘Ramzan Ration’ freebie messages.

One such message, saying “Don’t miss this Government Ramadan Relief Package 2022. Each family will receive essential items such as flour, sugar, ghee, oil, pulses, gram flour, dates, rice and other items. It takes a few seconds to apply. Don’t miss this great opportunity. Apply Here “https\ramadan.com.relief.live”, is circulating on social media platforms.

A senior official from the Hyderabad Cybercrime department stated that time and again fraudsters change their modus operandi and try to con people. “They are on the lookout for important events and festivals like Valentine’s Day, National Festivals, Community Festivals and other events to reach out to the public without the hassle and dupe them,” he added.

The official explained that it is a general tendency among the public to fall for such messages, as many are used to offers announced by corporate companies during important festivals and important dates.

Cybercrime officials warned the public against clicking on any link sent through unknown or known message assuring of gifts or freebies. “Many times people you know send the link unknowingly if you click it, your phone security will get compromised. At no cost you should click on the link and immediately delete it,” said the official.

After hacking the phone of innocent and unsuspecting people, fraudsters withdraw money from bank accounts or steal personal data including important documents and photos/ videos of families. At times, they might also blackmail and extort money.

Last year, the Hyderabad Cyber Crime department booked around 3500 cases of various e-frauds.