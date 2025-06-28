Hyderabad cybercrime police arrest man for Rs 2.3 lakh fraud

Hyderabad: The cybercrime police arrested a cybercriminal in connection with a case of advertisement fraud on June 28. The cybercriminal was responsible for multiple cases of fraud, with a booty of Rs 2.3 lakhs.

The accused, 30-year-old Peketi Veerababu, duped a 33-year-old private worker by advertising an embroidery machine on OLX for Rs 2,30,000.

Police said the victim made payments through the UPI app, PhonePe. Through multiple transactions, the transfer of this sum was completed as per Veerababu’s instructions.

Suddenly, Veerababu ceased all communication and stopped responding. Based on the victim’s complaint, the Hyderabad cybercrime police conducted investigations and arrested the accused.

Veerababu is currently in police custody.