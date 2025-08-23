Hyderabad cybercrime refunds rise 87 percent in 2025

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad cyber cell has recorded an 87 percent rise in refunds of money lost to cybercrime in the city so far in 2025.

Hyderabad police commissioner, CV Anand, on Friday, August 22, reviewed the performance of the seven zonal cyber cells (ZCC) in the Hyderabad commissionerate. The commissioner was briefed about ground-level challenges by detective inspectors, sub-inspectors, and constables.

He assured them that operational gaps and resource requirements would be addressed. Highlighting the importance of prevention, Anand stressed continuous training and awareness campaigns to reduce the number of victims.

The meeting was attended by senior officers P Viswa Prasad, Dara Kavitha, ACPs, SHOs, inspectors, and SIs from all seven zones. Citizens were urged to report cybercrime via the 1930 helpline or at the nearest ZCC.

The Hyderabad cybercrime unit recorded a 65.15 per cent rise in petition disposal, 8,209 in 2025, as compared to 4,970 in 2024.

In 2024, 445 cases of cyber fraud were solved and a refund worth Rs 75,77,253 was given; till July 2025, 768 cases were solved and Rs 1,41,72,664 were refunded.