Hyderabad cybercrime refunds rise 87 percent in 2025

The Hyderabad cybercrime unit recorded 65.15 per cent rise in petition disposal, 8,209 in 2025 as compared to 4,970 in 2024.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 23rd August 2025 11:45 am IST
Hyderabad police commissioner holds a review meeting
Hyderabad police commissioner holds a review meeting

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad cyber cell has recorded an 87 percent rise in refunds of money lost to cybercrime in the city so far in 2025.

Hyderabad police commissioner, CV Anand, on Friday, August 22, reviewed the performance of the seven zonal cyber cells (ZCC) in the Hyderabad commissionerate. The commissioner was briefed about ground-level challenges by detective inspectors, sub-inspectors, and constables.

He assured them that operational gaps and resource requirements would be addressed. Highlighting the importance of prevention, Anand stressed continuous training and awareness campaigns to reduce the number of victims.

MS Teachers

The meeting was attended by senior officers P Viswa Prasad, Dara Kavitha, ACPs, SHOs, inspectors, and SIs from all seven zones. Citizens were urged to report cybercrime via the 1930 helpline or at the nearest ZCC.

The Hyderabad cybercrime unit recorded a 65.15 per cent rise in petition disposal, 8,209 in 2025, as compared to 4,970 in 2024.

In 2024, 445 cases of cyber fraud were solved and a refund worth Rs 75,77,253 was given; till July 2025, 768 cases were solved and Rs 1,41,72,664 were refunded.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 23rd August 2025 11:45 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button