Hyderabad police issues traffic diversions for Ganesh Chaturthi from August 23

Hyderabad: In view of the trade and transportation of Ganesh idols in the Dhoolpet area, Hyderabad traffic police has put in place traffic diversions from August 23 to August 27 between 7:00 am and 10:00 pm.

During these five days, general traffic will not be allowed from Boiguda Kaman to the Gandhi Statue and vice versa.

Vehicles meant to transport Ganesh idols will enter from the Gandhi Statue, Puranapool and exit from the Bhoiguda Kaman X Roads.

Meanwhile, general traffic coming from Gandhi Statue, Puranapool towards the Mangalhat side will be diverted towards Takkarwadi T Junction, Jinsi Chowrahi, Ghode-ke-khabar.

General traffic coming from Seetarambagh intending to go towards Mangalhat, Puranapool will be diverted at Bhoiguda Kaman X roads towards Karwan Road via Puranapool X Road, Gandhi Statue or Aghapura, Dharusalam, Alaska towards MJ Bridge, Jumeerat bazar, Puranapool.

General traffic coming from Darussalam intending to go to Puranapul via Mangalhat, Purnapool will be diverted at Bhoiguda Kaman towards Aghapura, Ghode Ki Khabar, Jinsi Chowrahi, Takkarwadi ‘T’ Junction, Jummerath Bazaar, Puranapool.

Also Read HMDA to distribute free clay idols for Ganesh Chaturthi in Hyderabad

Vehicles transporting Ganesh idols are to be parked at Jummerath Bazar ground and will be allowed to take the idols after 10:00 pm.

Vehicles transporting idols will also be parked at the 100-foot road at Puranapool. In case of heavy rains, they have to be parked on the road from the MJ bridge towards Jummerath Bazar road in a single line up to Jummerath Bazaar parking area.