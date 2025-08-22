HMDA to distribute free clay idols for Ganesh Chaturthi in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is going to distribute clay idols free of cost for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The distribution drive will take place at 34 locations across Hyderabad between August 24 and August 26.
Under its ongoing initiative to prevent pollution of water bodies, HMDA is set to distribute a total of 1 lakh 8-inch eco-friendly idols. This effort, which began in 2017, aims to promote environmentally responsible celebrations.
The idols will be distributed at the following locations:
|S.No
|Name of the Location
|Name of the Distribution Officer and contact number
|Name & Contact number of Supervising Officer for monitoring the distribution
|Date of Distribution of Clay Ganesh Idols
|1
|Aarogyasri, Silent valley hills, Jubilee Hills
|Sri Naresh, (Ele) GE 8498984054 A. MounikaKrAsst, 9550594363
|Sri. Rajashekar, Dy.E.E 9949871088
|24.08.2025
|2
|Road No.10, IAS Quarters, Banjara Hills
|Sri. Jeetesh Reddy, Dy.E.E 7331149451
|24.08.2025 & 25.08.2025
|3
|KBR Park Main Entrance, Jubilee Hills
|Sri G.Venkanna, AEE 7331149464
|Sri Ravinder, Dy.E.E 9133059867
|24.08.2025 & 25.08.2025
|4
|Near HINDU Newspaper office, Greenlands, Begumpet
|Sri Rajeev Gandhi, AEE(i/c) 9985456366
|B. VidyaSagar, Dy.E.E 9618294411
|24.08.2025 & 25.08.2025
|5
|Press club, oppEenadu office, Somajiguda, Hyderabad
|Sri Ashutosh Verma, AEE, 7331185146
|25.08.2025 & 26.08.2025
|6
|Yellamma Temple, Balkampet
|Sri M Venkatesham, AEE, 7331149457
|Smt. KBR Deepthi, Dy.E.E 949253309
|24.08.2025 & 25.08.2025
|7
|Toopes Restaurant, Jubilee Hills
|Sri. R.Nithish Reddy, AEE 8143240235
|Sri K. Prasad, Dy.E.E 9182887019
|24.08.2025
|8
|Peddamma Temple Jubilee Hills
|Sri K. V. V Satya Narayana, AE, 9550881843
|24.08.2025 & 25.08.2025
|9
|Rythubazar at Mehdipatnam
|Sri Vishwatcija, AEE 7995007412
|Smt. Sowmya, Dy.E.E 9154113840
|24.08.2025
|10
|Shilparamam Hi-Tech City, Madhapur
|Sri M. Vivekananda Sagar, AEE 8555015822 PranathAThelli, JA 9949842245
|Sri. Satyaprasad, Dy.E.E, 9441740306
|25.08.2025 & 26.08.2025
|11
|Metro cash and carry – Kukatpally
|Smt. Neclima, AE 9631044447 Sri V. Venkatesh, GE 8184970664
|25.08.2025 & 26.08.2025
|12
|Shilparamam, Uppal
|Sri E. Govind, AEE 7331149460 S.Priyanka, Jr. Asst 9985510865
|25.08.2025 & 26.08.2025
|13
|Ganesh Temple Secunderabad
|Sri. Shiva, Infr. Engineer 7780716934 Praveenan, GE 7859856675
|Sri K. Veerabhdraiah 9493402064
|26.08.2025
|14
|HMDA office, Main Vanam / Swarna Jayanthi, Ameerpet and at Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI-Aadhaar)
|Smt. NayanaSree, AEE 6309915353 Hyandavi, G.E 9059034281
|Sri R.Y. Naidu 9989336923
|25.08.2025 & 26.08.2025
|15
|Tank Bund
|Kum.S.Bhargavi, AEE, 9121107583
|24.08.2025
|16
|Secretariat
|M. Shiva Kumar, GE 9550339729 Ch. DilipGoud, JrAsst, 9676306310
|Sri Amar singh, Dy.E.E 8008155972
|25.08.2025 & 26.08.2025
|17
|NTR Garden
|T.Sairam Reddy, GE 7337272222
|24.08.2025
|18
|Priyadarshini Park-Saroornagar
|Smt. AndhBarlakarlavanya, AEE, 9989689459 Sri Sathish, GE 7331259995
|Sri N. Mohan, Dy.E.E, 8008414855, 8977022829
|24.08.2025 & 25.08.2025
|19
|Rajeev Gandhi Park, Vanasthalipuram
|SmtB.Sunitha AEE, 7331149478 Sri. Rama Chandra G.E 9100655420
|25.08.2025 & 26.08.2025
|20
|KundanBagh, IAS colony, near Life style, Begumpet
|SriSrinivasa, AEE 7331149467, Sri. Sravan, GE 8125619820
|Sri. Ramarao, Dy.E.E 9441015552, 7013909273
|24.08.2025 & 25.08.2025
|21
|DurgamChevuva park Nallakunta, K
|Sri Odenna, GE 9885233156
|24.08.2025
|22
|Melkote Park, Sreeramnagar
|Smt. AdumariLavanya, AEE, 7331149467 Sri Naveen Thappan, GE, 9492484961
|25.08.2025 & 26.08.2025
|23
|VedikDharma Prakash Mandiram, Basheerbagh, Near Sudha Cineplex Theatre
|Sri. T Sampath Kumar, AE(i/c) 9492277961 S.Vijay, GE 7013912250
|Sri AbhilashDy.E.E 8885455251
|25.08.2025 & 26.08.2025
|24
|BharatiyaVidyaBhavan, Sainikpuri
|Sri J Chandu Kumar Yadav, AEE(i/c) 8008544433
|Sri. Srisailam, Dy.E.E 9848304919
|25.08.2025 & 26.08.2025
|25
|Vayupuri Recreation centre
|Sri. Ramesh Babu, AEE 733114946
|24.08.2025 & 25.08.2025
|26
|Safilguda park
|Sri Praveen, AE (Electrical), 9949604737
|Smt. Rani Rudrama Devi, FM-III, 9440984480
|26.08.2025
|27
|Mind Space Junction, Madhapur
|Sri Sai Prasad, AEE, 9989847466
|Sri. Sanjay AGM, 9849909847
|25.08.2025 & 26.08.2025
|28
|Near My Home Navadweepa, Madhapur
|Sri Naveen Ranjan, Dy.EE 7331149466 M. Praveen, GE 7815855445
|25.08.2025 & 26.08.2025
|29
|Tarnaka Commercial Complex
|Sri. M.Venkatesh, GE 7331149475 M UdayaChand, GE 7859856628
|Sri. VenoGopal, Dy.E.E, 8919661295
|25.08.2025 & 26.08.2025
|30
|InduArazyy opp. TSRTC Bus depot, Bandalaguda, Nagole
|Sri K Sravan AEE, 8886345341
|25.08.2025 & 26.08.2025
|31
|Mobile Distribution: (Residential Societies) MyHome, Home Jewel Pipeline Road, Madhapur and other residential societies, C) Indu FortunA, My Home Mangotowers, Kukatpally, D)Manikya Towers, E) IT Dellotte, Madhapur f) Mahaveer, G) Friendship & KPHB
|Sri Mukram Ali, AEE, 7331149454 Sri Syed. Annavasar, GE 9160606561
|Sri G. VinayDutt, Dy.EE 9704402599
|24.08.2025
|32
|Mobile Distribution: Residential Welfare Association, at Sanithya Mahila Mandali, G)MSRH, H)DP&D/Telecom Womens Welfare Association, I)Manaskruthi Township flat owners welfare association.
|Sri Shiva Kumar Reddy, Dy.E.E 7331149452 Sri Saikumar, GE 7075250519
|26.08.2025
|33
|Mobile Distribution: Residential societies
|Sri Pragesh, GE 7331259976
|Sri P.Ranjith, Dy.E.E 9949816484
|24.08.2025
|34
|HGCL Office
|Sri Prashanth, AEE(i/c) 8142942270
|Meerakshi, Dy.E.E 9440681648
|25.08.2025