HMDA to distribute free clay idols for Ganesh Chaturthi in Hyderabad

Ganesh Chaturthi in Hyderabad
HMDA to distribute clay idols for Ganesh Chaturthi

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is going to distribute clay idols free of cost for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The distribution drive will take place at 34 locations across Hyderabad between August 24 and August 26.

Under its ongoing initiative to prevent pollution of water bodies, HMDA is set to distribute a total of 1 lakh 8-inch eco-friendly idols. This effort, which began in 2017, aims to promote environmentally responsible celebrations.

The idols will be distributed at the following locations:

MS Teachers
S.NoName of the LocationName of the Distribution Officer and contact numberName & Contact number of Supervising Officer for monitoring the distributionDate of Distribution of Clay Ganesh Idols
1Aarogyasri, Silent valley hills, Jubilee HillsSri Naresh, (Ele) GE 8498984054 A. MounikaKrAsst, 9550594363Sri. Rajashekar, Dy.E.E 994987108824.08.2025
2Road No.10, IAS Quarters, Banjara HillsSri. Jeetesh Reddy, Dy.E.E 733114945124.08.2025 & 25.08.2025
3KBR Park Main Entrance, Jubilee HillsSri G.Venkanna, AEE 7331149464Sri Ravinder, Dy.E.E 913305986724.08.2025 & 25.08.2025
4Near HINDU Newspaper office, Greenlands, BegumpetSri Rajeev Gandhi, AEE(i/c) 9985456366B. VidyaSagar, Dy.E.E 961829441124.08.2025 & 25.08.2025
5Press club, oppEenadu office, Somajiguda, HyderabadSri Ashutosh Verma, AEE, 733118514625.08.2025 & 26.08.2025
6Yellamma Temple, BalkampetSri M Venkatesham, AEE, 7331149457Smt. KBR Deepthi, Dy.E.E 94925330924.08.2025 & 25.08.2025
7Toopes Restaurant, Jubilee HillsSri. R.Nithish Reddy, AEE 8143240235Sri K. Prasad, Dy.E.E 918288701924.08.2025
8Peddamma Temple Jubilee HillsSri K. V. V Satya Narayana, AE, 955088184324.08.2025 & 25.08.2025
9Rythubazar at MehdipatnamSri Vishwatcija, AEE 7995007412Smt. Sowmya, Dy.E.E 915411384024.08.2025
10Shilparamam Hi-Tech City, MadhapurSri M. Vivekananda Sagar, AEE 8555015822 PranathAThelli, JA 9949842245Sri. Satyaprasad, Dy.E.E, 944174030625.08.2025 & 26.08.2025
11Metro cash and carry – KukatpallySmt. Neclima, AE 9631044447 Sri V. Venkatesh, GE 818497066425.08.2025 & 26.08.2025
12Shilparamam, UppalSri E. Govind, AEE 7331149460 S.Priyanka, Jr. Asst 998551086525.08.2025 & 26.08.2025
13Ganesh Temple SecunderabadSri. Shiva, Infr. Engineer 7780716934 Praveenan, GE 7859856675Sri K. Veerabhdraiah 949340206426.08.2025
14HMDA office, Main Vanam / Swarna Jayanthi, Ameerpet and at Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI-Aadhaar)Smt. NayanaSree, AEE 6309915353 Hyandavi, G.E 9059034281Sri R.Y. Naidu 998933692325.08.2025 & 26.08.2025
15Tank BundKum.S.Bhargavi, AEE, 912110758324.08.2025
16SecretariatM. Shiva Kumar, GE 9550339729 Ch. DilipGoud, JrAsst, 9676306310Sri Amar singh, Dy.E.E 800815597225.08.2025 & 26.08.2025
17NTR GardenT.Sairam Reddy, GE 733727222224.08.2025
18Priyadarshini Park-SaroornagarSmt. AndhBarlakarlavanya, AEE, 9989689459 Sri Sathish, GE 7331259995Sri N. Mohan, Dy.E.E, 8008414855, 897702282924.08.2025 & 25.08.2025
19Rajeev Gandhi Park, VanasthalipuramSmtB.Sunitha AEE, 7331149478 Sri. Rama Chandra G.E 910065542025.08.2025 & 26.08.2025
20KundanBagh, IAS colony, near Life style, BegumpetSriSrinivasa, AEE 7331149467, Sri. Sravan, GE 8125619820Sri. Ramarao, Dy.E.E 9441015552, 701390927324.08.2025 & 25.08.2025
21DurgamChevuva park Nallakunta, KSri Odenna, GE 988523315624.08.2025
22Melkote Park, SreeramnagarSmt. AdumariLavanya, AEE, 7331149467 Sri Naveen Thappan, GE, 949248496125.08.2025 & 26.08.2025
23VedikDharma Prakash Mandiram, Basheerbagh, Near Sudha Cineplex TheatreSri. T Sampath Kumar, AE(i/c) 9492277961 S.Vijay, GE 7013912250Sri AbhilashDy.E.E 888545525125.08.2025 & 26.08.2025
24BharatiyaVidyaBhavan, SainikpuriSri J Chandu Kumar Yadav, AEE(i/c) 8008544433Sri. Srisailam, Dy.E.E 984830491925.08.2025 & 26.08.2025
25Vayupuri Recreation centreSri. Ramesh Babu, AEE 73311494624.08.2025 & 25.08.2025
26Safilguda parkSri Praveen, AE (Electrical), 9949604737Smt. Rani Rudrama Devi, FM-III, 944098448026.08.2025
27Mind Space Junction, MadhapurSri Sai Prasad, AEE, 9989847466Sri. Sanjay AGM, 984990984725.08.2025 & 26.08.2025
28Near My Home Navadweepa, MadhapurSri Naveen Ranjan, Dy.EE 7331149466 M. Praveen, GE 781585544525.08.2025 & 26.08.2025
29Tarnaka Commercial ComplexSri. M.Venkatesh, GE 7331149475 M UdayaChand, GE 7859856628Sri. VenoGopal, Dy.E.E, 891966129525.08.2025 & 26.08.2025
30InduArazyy opp. TSRTC Bus depot, Bandalaguda, NagoleSri K Sravan AEE, 888634534125.08.2025 & 26.08.2025
31Mobile Distribution: (Residential Societies) MyHome, Home Jewel Pipeline Road, Madhapur and other residential societies, C) Indu FortunA, My Home Mangotowers, Kukatpally, D)Manikya Towers, E) IT Dellotte, Madhapur f) Mahaveer, G) Friendship & KPHBSri Mukram Ali, AEE, 7331149454 Sri Syed. Annavasar, GE 9160606561Sri G. VinayDutt, Dy.EE 970440259924.08.2025
32Mobile Distribution: Residential Welfare Association, at Sanithya Mahila Mandali, G)MSRH, H)DP&D/Telecom Womens Welfare Association, I)Manaskruthi Township flat owners welfare association.Sri Shiva Kumar Reddy, Dy.E.E 7331149452 Sri Saikumar, GE 707525051926.08.2025
33Mobile Distribution: Residential societiesSri Pragesh, GE 7331259976Sri P.Ranjith, Dy.E.E 994981648424.08.2025
34HGCL OfficeSri Prashanth, AEE(i/c) 8142942270Meerakshi, Dy.E.E 944068164825.08.2025

