HMDA to distribute free clay idols for Ganesh Chaturthi in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is going to distribute clay idols free of cost for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The distribution drive will take place at 34 locations across Hyderabad between August 24 and August 26.

Under its ongoing initiative to prevent pollution of water bodies, HMDA is set to distribute a total of 1 lakh 8-inch eco-friendly idols. This effort, which began in 2017, aims to promote environmentally responsible celebrations.

The idols will be distributed at the following locations:

S.No Name of the Location Name of the Distribution Officer and contact number Name & Contact number of Supervising Officer for monitoring the distribution Date of Distribution of Clay Ganesh Idols 1 Aarogyasri, Silent valley hills, Jubilee Hills Sri Naresh, (Ele) GE 8498984054 A. MounikaKrAsst, 9550594363 Sri. Rajashekar, Dy.E.E 9949871088 24.08.2025 2 Road No.10, IAS Quarters, Banjara Hills Sri. Jeetesh Reddy, Dy.E.E 7331149451 24.08.2025 & 25.08.2025 3 KBR Park Main Entrance, Jubilee Hills Sri G.Venkanna, AEE 7331149464 Sri Ravinder, Dy.E.E 9133059867 24.08.2025 & 25.08.2025 4 Near HINDU Newspaper office, Greenlands, Begumpet Sri Rajeev Gandhi, AEE(i/c) 9985456366 B. VidyaSagar, Dy.E.E 9618294411 24.08.2025 & 25.08.2025

5 Press club, oppEenadu office, Somajiguda, Hyderabad Sri Ashutosh Verma, AEE, 7331185146 25.08.2025 & 26.08.2025 6 Yellamma Temple, Balkampet Sri M Venkatesham, AEE, 7331149457 Smt. KBR Deepthi, Dy.E.E 949253309 24.08.2025 & 25.08.2025 7 Toopes Restaurant, Jubilee Hills Sri. R.Nithish Reddy, AEE 8143240235 Sri K. Prasad, Dy.E.E 9182887019 24.08.2025 8 Peddamma Temple Jubilee Hills Sri K. V. V Satya Narayana, AE, 9550881843 24.08.2025 & 25.08.2025 9 Rythubazar at Mehdipatnam Sri Vishwatcija, AEE 7995007412 Smt. Sowmya, Dy.E.E 9154113840 24.08.2025 10 Shilparamam Hi-Tech City, Madhapur Sri M. Vivekananda Sagar, AEE 8555015822 PranathAThelli, JA 9949842245 Sri. Satyaprasad, Dy.E.E, 9441740306 25.08.2025 & 26.08.2025 11 Metro cash and carry – Kukatpally Smt. Neclima, AE 9631044447 Sri V. Venkatesh, GE 8184970664 25.08.2025 & 26.08.2025 12 Shilparamam, Uppal Sri E. Govind, AEE 7331149460 S.Priyanka, Jr. Asst 9985510865 25.08.2025 & 26.08.2025 13 Ganesh Temple Secunderabad Sri. Shiva, Infr. Engineer 7780716934 Praveenan, GE 7859856675 Sri K. Veerabhdraiah 9493402064 26.08.2025 14 HMDA office, Main Vanam / Swarna Jayanthi, Ameerpet and at Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI-Aadhaar) Smt. NayanaSree, AEE 6309915353 Hyandavi, G.E 9059034281 Sri R.Y. Naidu 9989336923 25.08.2025 & 26.08.2025 15 Tank Bund Kum.S.Bhargavi, AEE, 9121107583 24.08.2025 16 Secretariat M. Shiva Kumar, GE 9550339729 Ch. DilipGoud, JrAsst, 9676306310 Sri Amar singh, Dy.E.E 8008155972 25.08.2025 & 26.08.2025 17 NTR Garden T.Sairam Reddy, GE 7337272222 24.08.2025