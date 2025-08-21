Hyderabad police issue safety guidelines ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

Hyderabad: With a week to go for Ganesh Chaturthi, the city police on Thursday, August 21, held a review meeting with over 400 Ganesh pandal organisers to ensure peaceful celebrations with proper safety precautions.

Pandal organisers were briefed on precautions to be taken during idol installation and immersion processions.

North zone deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Rashmi Perumal, stressed the need for CCTV cameras at all pandal sites, fire extinguishers, water barrels, and fire-resistant materials. She also instructed that electrical wiring be properly maintained to avoid hazards.

Also Read Check cable wiring at Pandals during Ganesh Chaturthi: TGSPDCL MD

At least three volunteers will be deployed at every pandal, tasked with arranging proper queue systems and barricades to prevent overcrowding.

Organisers were instructed to adhere to noise restrictions, with loudspeakers banned between 10 pm and 6 am.

During immersion processions, police said strict safety norms would be enforced, including designated routes, vehicle checks, and a ban on firearms, sticks, and fireworks.