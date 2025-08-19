Check cable wiring at Pandals during Ganesh Chaturthi: TGSPDCL MD

Hyderabad: Chairman and managing director of the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited Musharraf Faruqui on Tuesday, August 19, urged Ganesh Chaturthi Pandal organizers and the general public to be cautious about electricity supply during processions. His caution came on a day when two persons were electrocuted with a wire while transporting a Ganesh idol and later died of it.

A day earlier a handful of people had also died of electrocution in Ramantapur on August 18. Faruqui expressed sorrow over the tragic incident died from electric shocks during both incidents. He stated that there was no negligence on the part of the Electricity Department in these incidents and added that it was due to “other reasons”.

On Tuesday, Faruqui also inspected the site of the accident during the Ganesh idol procession in Bandlaguda and inquired about the details of the incident. The chairman and managing director of the TGSPDCL noted that on August 27 Vinayaka Chavithi Ganesh idol processions will be in full swing and he instructed electricity department officials to be vigilant and ensure there are no faults on the procession routes for Ganesh Chaturthi.

He added that the program to replace dangerous overhead power network lines with AB cables is already in full swing in the Greater Hyderabad area. Moreover, on the orders of Telangana deputy chief minister, a special drive is being conducted to remove dangerous hanging cables from electricity poles. Faruqui requested the public, devotees and Pandal organisers to follow electrical safety measures at Pandals for Ganesh Chaturthi.

He also asked Ganesh Chaturthi Pandal organizers to inspect the wiring thoroughly every day. The Chairman TGSPDCL chairman also added that if electrical lines fall or in other emergency situations people should immediately call 1912 or the nearest fuse-off call center to inform the electricity staff.

The public has been asked to undertake the following precautions during idol processions:

1. Determine the route based on the height of the idol. If there are any issues, inform the electricity staff.

2. Maintain a distance of at least two feet from electrical lines. There is an induction effect from the current flowing in the lines.

3. Be more cautious when moving cranes, trucks, and tall metal idols.

4. Reduce the use of decorations with metal frames as much as possible.