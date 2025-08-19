Telangana Dy CM orders removal of cables after electrocution deaths

Hyderabad: Telangana deputy chief minister and minister for energy Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu on Tuesday, August 19, ordered the removal of cable wires on electricity poles to be undertaken on a war footing following at least 8 deaths due to electrocution in the past two days during religious processions.

While conducting a review meeting with senior officials of the Energy Department at Dr B R Ambedkar Secretariat, Bhatti Vikramarka mentioned that several notices had already been issued to cable operators over the past year and that sufficient time was given, but the lack of response from them has caused a threat to public safety.

The deputy CM expressed anger, saying that there would be no further leniency and directed all officials and staff to focus on removing cable wires from electricity poles immediately. He also ordered that strict action be taken against anyone setting up unauthorised electricity connections. He emphasised that electricity connections should only be arranged with the help of the Electricity department staff, and connections made by untrained individuals are endangering lives.

Internet outage following cable cuts in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), an advocacy group for the telecommunication industry in India, issued a statement on Tuesday, accusing Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana (TGSPDCL) of causing internet outages in Hyderabad with their ‘indiscriminate cutting of optical fibre cables.’

“In recent days, there have been significant problems with fibre-to-home connectivity in Hyderabad due to cable cuts by TGSPDCL. Today, a major network outage is affecting a large number of home broadband users in the city. This disruption has been caused by the electricity department’s indiscriminate and aggressive cutting of optical fibre cables,” said a press release from the COAI.

The COAI clarified that internet cables do not carry electricity and are unrelated to power infrastructure, urging the electricity department to refrain from cutting optical cables.

Deaths due to electrocution in Hyderabad

On Monday night, August 18, two people died while transporting a Ganesh idol from Jalpally Ganesh Market to Lal Darwaza in the old city after the the tip of the idol came in contact with overhead 33 KV high-tension wires.

The victims, Dhoni and Vikas, who were on the tractor transporting the idol, got electrocuted and collapsed and later died during treatment at the hospital. Meanwhile, another person, Akhil, who also suffered injuries, is currently undergoing treatment. A day earlier, five people died from electrocution during Janmashtami procession at Gokulnagar Ramanathapur, Uppal.

The vehicle which was pulling the decorated chariot, ran out of fuel, following which ten people tried to push it. At that time, a snapped cable wire fell on the electricity wires, which in turn touched the brass frame fitted around the deity on the vehicle, due to which five people got electrocuted and died on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Krishna Yadav, 24; Srikanth Reddy, 35; Suresh Yadav, 34; Rudra Vikas, 39; and Rajendra Reddy, 39. Four others suffered severe burns and were shifted to a local hospital for treatment. However, one more person later succumbed to their injuries, bringing the death toll to six.

Residents of the locality alleged that officials had “failed” to address the issue of hanging wires despite them bringing the matter to their notice.

Notices issued in 2024

Last year in August, TGSPDCL managing director, Mushrraf Faruqui, had directed cable operators and internet service providers to remove unnecessary cables and other items from electric poles failing which they would face action and the department would remove the cables on its own.

“Due to the lack of proper cable management, the general public and pedestrians are facing problems. Electric short circuits have occurred, causing power outages. The extra load on electric poles is causing them to bend. Further, the electricity staff is facing difficulties in performing maintenance work on poles due to the cables,” the TGSPDCL had stated, while urging service providers for quick action.