Two die after electrocution while transporting Ganesh idol in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two people who got electrocuted and died while transporting a Ganesh idol on Bandlaguda road on Monday night, August 18.

According to local police, a group of people were shifting a large Ganesh idol from Jalpally Ganesh Market to Lal Darwaza in the old city on a tractor around 1 am. When the vehicle reached Royal Sea Hotel point, the tip of the idol came in contact with overhead 33 KV high-tension wires.

Two individuals, Dhoni and Vikas, who were on the tractor, got electrocuted and collapsed. The other people accompanying the Ganesh idol rescued them and shifted the injured to a hospital in Hyderabad for treatment. Both of them died during treatment at the hospital. Another person, Akhil, who suffered injuries, is under treatment.

The TGSPDCL officials visited the spot and inspected the power lines. Musharaff Faroqui, Managing Director of TGSPDCL, asked people to stay away from overhead power cables.