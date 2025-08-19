Hyderabad readies for Milad un Nabi, Ganesh idol processions

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is going to witness Ganesh idol and Milad un Nabi processions in September 2025.

As has been happening for the past two years, this year too, the dates of the two religious events are going to coincide.

Police gear up for festivals

In order to ensure smooth celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi and Milad un Nabi in Hyderabad, police are going to arrange extra security.

The sensitive areas in the city are likely to witness beefed-up security to ensure communal harmony and public safety.

Ganesh idol immersion procession in Hyderabad

The city is going to see Ganesh idol immersion on the 11th day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which falls on September 6.

This year, the festival is going to begin on August 27.

Milad un Nabi procession in Hyderabad

In 2025, Eid Milad un Nabi is likely to be celebrated on September 5. However, the date is yet to be confirmed based on the sighting of the crescent moon.

Although the date is not yet finalized, the Milad un Nabi procession is likely to be postponed as it may coincide with Ganesh idol immersions in Hyderabad, which begin on the seventh day of the festival.

Muslims may celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi on the scheduled date, but the procession is likely to be postponed.

What happened last year?

Last year, the dates of Ganesh idol immersion and Milad un Nabi procession coincided.

The date of Ganesh idol immersion was September 17, and Milad un Nabi was on September 16, 2024.

For the peaceful celebration of the festivals, it was decided that the Milad un Nabi celebration would be held on the scheduled date, but the procession would be taken out on September 19.

It is most likely to happen this year too.