IMD Hyderabad forecasts hint at relief from heavy rains till August 22

Hyderabad: The latest forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad have hinted at a pause in heavy rains in the city till August 22.

Although light rains are expected, no heavy downpours are likely.

No warning issued

IMD Hyderabad has not issued any warning till Friday, August 22, 2025.

For other districts of Telangana, the weather department has issued orange and yellow alerts for August 19 and 20. From August 21 till 25, no alert has been issued.

Apart from the department, weather enthusiast T. Balaji, who is renowned for his accurate weather forecasts, also predicted light rains till evening and then dry weather in the city.

As per his forecast, heavy rains are likely in Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Adilabad, Asifabad, Jagitial, Mancherial, Peddapalli, and Bhupalapally till this evening.

IMD forecasts light rains in Hyderabad

In the case of Hyderabad, the weather department forecast light rainfall or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds till August 22. However, no heavy rains are expected in the city.

Meanwhile, yesterday, the highest maximum temperature in the state was 30.4 degrees Celsius, recorded in Suryapet.

In Hyderabad, the highest maximum temperature of 27.9 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nampally.

In view of the IMD Hyderabad forecasts that hint at a pause in heavy rains, the temperatures are likely to rise.