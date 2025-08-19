Hyderabad: Two people were critically injured when they got electrocuted while transporting a Ganesh idol on Bandlaguda road on Monday night, August 18.

According to local police, a group of people were shifting a large Ganesh idol from Jalpally Ganesh Market to Lal Darwaza in the old city on a tractor around 1 am. When the vehicle reached Royal Sea Hotel point, the tip of the idol came in contact with overhead high-tension wires.

Three People injured by electric shock while transporting Ganesh idol in Bandlaguda. Bandlaguda police launch probe, victims rushed to private hospitals. Two in critical condition at Owaisi Hospital. Case registered.

Two individuals, Akhil and Vikas, who were on the tractor, got electrocuted and collapsed. The other people accompanying the Ganesh idol rescued them and shifted the injured to a hospital in Hyderabad for treatment.

Their condition was stated to be critical. The police are investigating. On Sunday night, six persons were electrocuted to death during a Rath Yatra at Ramanthapur in Uppal.