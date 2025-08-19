Hyderabad: Two people were critically injured when they got electrocuted while transporting a Ganesh idol on Bandlaguda road on Monday night, August 18.
According to local police, a group of people were shifting a large Ganesh idol from Jalpally Ganesh Market to Lal Darwaza in the old city on a tractor around 1 am. When the vehicle reached Royal Sea Hotel point, the tip of the idol came in contact with overhead high-tension wires.
Two individuals, Akhil and Vikas, who were on the tractor, got electrocuted and collapsed. The other people accompanying the Ganesh idol rescued them and shifted the injured to a hospital in Hyderabad for treatment.
Their condition was stated to be critical. The police are investigating. On Sunday night, six persons were electrocuted to death during a Rath Yatra at Ramanthapur in Uppal.