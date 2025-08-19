Two electrocuted while transporting Ganesh idol in Hyderabad

Updated: 19th August 2025 8:34 am IST
Ganesh idol in Hyderabad
Ganesh idol in Hyderabad (Image: X)

Hyderabad: Two people were critically injured when they got electrocuted while transporting a Ganesh idol on Bandlaguda road on Monday night, August 18.

According to local police, a group of people were shifting a large Ganesh idol from Jalpally Ganesh Market to Lal Darwaza in the old city on a tractor around 1 am. When the vehicle reached Royal Sea Hotel point, the tip of the idol came in contact with overhead high-tension wires.

Two individuals, Akhil and Vikas, who were on the tractor, got electrocuted and collapsed. The other people accompanying the Ganesh idol rescued them and shifted the injured to a hospital in Hyderabad for treatment.

Their condition was stated to be critical. The police are investigating. On Sunday night, six persons were electrocuted to death during a Rath Yatra at Ramanthapur in Uppal.

