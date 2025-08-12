Hyderabad prepares for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations amid rainy season

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is gearing up for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations amid rainy season in the city.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is going to allocate an adequate budget for the festivities which are set to begin on August 27 and conclude with immersions on September 6.

GHMC meeting

GHMC Commissioner R.V. Karnan recently held a coordination meeting with key departments and the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi to review preparations.

In view of the monsoon season, special attention is being given to road repairs along National Highways for Ganesh idol processions.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Vikram Singh Mann stressed on safety precautions due to the rainy season.

Advice for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Hyderabad

In order to prevent accidents, the organizers of Ganesh pandals have been advised to use high-quality materials and proper electrical wiring.

Authorities have also recommended installing CCTV cameras at each mandap.

As thousands of devotees are expected to participate, the GHMC and police department are working closely to balance festive enthusiasm with public safety.