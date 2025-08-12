HC intervenes as GHMC orders Hyderabad beef shops to shut for I-Day

The court questioned the legal basis for the directive.  

Published: 12th August 2025 8:07 am IST
Beef shops to remain closed in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: The Telangana high court has sought an explanation from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) regarding its order directing beef shops and slaughterhouses to remain closed on Independence Day and Janmashtami.

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy issued the directive after hearing a writ petition filed by law student Vadla Srikanth which is represented by advocate Vijay Gopal.

The petition challenged the order issued by the GHMC Commissioner. It raised questions over statutory backing.

The petitioner claimed that the order was issued under Section 533(b) of the GHMC Act which does not grant the Commissioner the authority to shut down lawful businesses without valid reasons.  

Impact of beef shops in Hyderabad

The plea highlighted that the sudden closure of beef shops and slaughterhouses in Hyderabad affects the livelihoods of traders.

It further argued that the order was arbitrary and violated constitutional rights including Article 14 (right to equality) and Article 19(1)(g) (right to practice any profession).

After hearing the arguments, Justice Vijaysen Reddy adjourned the case to August 13.

