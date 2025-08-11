Holidays to shorten academic week for schools in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana will have a shortened academic week due to holidays.

This week, the educational institutions will conduct classwork only for four days.

As per the government calendar for 2025, the holidays are on Friday and Saturday.

Both holidays are general

On Friday, there will be no classwork on account of Independence Day, whereas on Saturday, the holiday is for Sri Krishnashtami.

Sri Krishnashtami is an annual Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna.

Apart from holidays, many educational institutions are preparing their students for the celebrations on Independence Day.

Other holidays for schools in Hyderabad

In the current month, there is one more general holiday for the schools. It is on August 27 for Vinayaka Chavithi.

This month, the government has listed four days as general holidays and one as optional for schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana.