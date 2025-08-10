Hyderabad to get ‘gateway’ to welcome tourists

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is set to receive a grand ‘Gateway’ to welcome tourists visiting the city.

The iconic structure will be built on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Gandhi Sarovar at Himayatsagar.

Gateway of Hyderabad to become tourist attraction

The ‘Gateway of Hyderabad’ will be part of a larger development project that includes an eco-theme park on one side of the ORR and a massive tower on the Bapu Ghat side.

The two structures will be connected by an elevated gateway. Officials revealed that chief minister A Revanth Reddy envisions transforming the Bapu Ghat area into a world-class tourist zone.

To enhance accessibility, a new flyover will be constructed from the Himayatsagar approach road towards Attapur.

The chief minister has proposed that the tower at Gandhi Sarovar could become the tallest in the world.

Musi River Rejuvenation & Water Management

In addition to the gateway project to welcome tourists, the state government is fast-tracking the Musi River Rejuvenation Project in Hyderabad.

The initiative will include flood management, drinking water supply solutions and advanced water storage systems.

Large underground sumps will be built along the riverbanks to optimize water transport. Officials have been instructed to study successful global models before finalizing designs.