Heavy rains to lash entire Telangana for 4 days; IMD Hyderabad issues alert

Hyderabad: The entire Telangana is going to witness massive rains for four days and India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued an orange alert.
People in Telangana districts including Hyderabad are likely to witness very heavy rains during August 14-17.
Impact of LPA
As per weather enthusiast T. Balaji, who is renowned for his accurate weather forecasts, it is the impact of a low pressure area (LPA).
It is going to impact all Telangana districts including Hyderabad, he forecast.
In view of the expected heavy rains and other weather conditions, IMD Hyderabad has issued alerts. For August 13 and 14, it has issued an orange alert.
For Independence Day, he forecast heavy rains in various parts of Telangana, X handle ‘Telangana weatherman’ added.
IMD forecasts rains in Hyderabad
In case of Hyderabad too, the weather department has issued a yellow alert.
It has forecast moderate to heavy rains or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds till August 13.
In view of the expected weather conditions, the maximum temperatures in the state are likely to decline which have currently dipped to 27.5 degrees Celsius.