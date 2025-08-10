Real estate in Hyderabad sees rise in demand for luxury flats in 2025

The revenue share of luxury flats jumped.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th August 2025 9:29 am IST
Image of similar flats for 2BHK flats scam in Hyderabad story
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The real estate in Hyderabad is witnessing a rise in demand for luxury flats in 2025.

When compared to H1 CY 24, in H1 CY 25, the revenue share of flats priced above Rs 1.5 crore increased by six percent.

Ticket size analysis

As per the report published by CREDAI and CRE Matrix, the revenue share of flats priced between Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 3 crore increased the most in Hyderabad.

The share of flats in this price range jumped from 28 percent to 34 percent.

On the other hand, the revenue share of the ticket size less than Rs 70 lakh shrank from 7 percent to 3 percent.

The residential real estate market in the city saw a modest increase of 2 percent in the value of primary units sold in H1 CY 25 compared to H1 CY 24.

There was an 11 percent decline in the number of units sold across Hyderabad in H1 CY 25 over H1 CY 24 levels. It stood at approximately 30 thousand primary units in H1 CY 25.

Following is the comparison of the ticket size in H1 CY 24 and H1 CY 25:

Ticket sizeH1 CY 24 (percentage share)H1 CY 25 (percentage share)
Less than 70 lakhs73
70 lakh – 1.5 crores3027
1.5 crores – 3 crores2834
Above 3 crores3535
Source: CREDAI and CRE Matrix

The real estate in Hyderabad saw flats priced above Rs 3 crore emerge as the leading segment in terms of revenue share in H1 CY 25.

