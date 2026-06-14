Twin reservoirs receive inflows amid rains in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Authorities have issued an alert for people in the downstream areas after Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar received inflows due to heavy rains in Hyderabad on Saturday, June 13.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) officials are monitoring the inflows and the current storage levels in both reservoirs. Officials are tracking fresh inflows at regular intervals, and they are prepared to take necessary steps if conditions require.

In a statement, HMWSSB Managing Director K Ashok Reddy asked the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Revenue and Police, and Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), along with civic bodies and people living in downstream areas of the reservoirs, to stay alert.

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As of 6 AM, water levels at the two reservoirs were 1790.00 Feet (3.518 TMC) at Osman Sagar FTL and 1 784.30 Feet (2.493 TMC) present level. At the Himayat Sagar 1763.50 Feet (2.521 TMC) and 1760.60 (2.110 TMC) was the present level and the inflows were 800 meters.