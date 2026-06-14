Municipal Commissioner inspects waterlogging in Narsingi

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Municipal Commissioner, Dr G Srijana on Sunday, June 14, inspected waterlogged locations in Narsingi after heavy rains lashed Hyderabad on Saturday, June 13 evening.

The inspection was conducted in Krins Villas and BRC Shiva Hills. The team reviewed the status of waterlogging-prone locations, assessed stormwater drainage conditions, and examined the effectiveness of measures being taken to improve rainwater flow in the area.

Morning Inspection Reviews Waterlogging Mitigation Measures in Narsingi



As part of the ongoing monsoon preparedness efforts, The Commissioner, Cyberabad Municipal Corporation, along with the Zonal Commissioner, Superintending Engineer, and Engineering officials, conducted a… pic.twitter.com/2No5VESVAN — Commissioner, Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (@MC_Cyberabad) June 14, 2026

Officials were asked to closely monitor vulnerable points and take up necessary interventions wherever required.

Also Read Hyderabad rains: DGP directs police to stay on high alert

Srijana stressed the importance of continuous field monitoring, timely response, and proactive planning to address local drainage challenges and improve preparedness during the monsoon season.

Engineers and monsoon response teams continue to remain on the ground, monitoring critical locations and undertaking necessary measures to ensure smooth stormwater flow and minimize inconvenience to residents.

Telangana DGP asks officials to stay alert

The inspection comes a day after Telangana Director General of Police CV Anand asked officials to remain alert during the monsoon season. On Saturday, Anand visited affected areas, including Malkampet Cheruvu to review the ground situation and steps taken to tackle waterlogging and traffic disruptions.

The top cop held discussions with police officials and the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) Commissioner, G Sarijana, and asked them to take immediate measures to prevent water stagnation on roads, clear traffic blocks and coordinate with civic authorities to restore normalcy at the earliest.