Hyderabad rains: DGP directs police to stay on high alert

Hyderabad: As heavy rains continue in Hyderabad, Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) CV Anand on Saturday visited affected areas, including Malkampet Cheruvu to review the ground situation and steps taken to tackle waterlogging and traffic disruptions.

The top cop held discussions with police officials and the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) Commissioner, G Sarijana, and asked them to take immediate measures to prevent water stagnation on roads, clear traffic blocks and coordinate with civic authorities to restore normalcy at the earliest.

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The DGP also directed police personnel across Hyderabad and other rain-affected districts to remain on high alert and be prepared to respond swiftly to any emergency arising from the ongoing monsoon conditions.

In a tragic incident, a father and daughter died of electrocution by coming in contact with a carelessly hung live wire.

He advised citizens to exercise caution and follow advisories issued by the police and other authorities.