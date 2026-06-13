Hyderabad rains: DGP directs police to stay on high alert

In a tragic incident, a father and daughter died of electrocution by coming in contact with a carelessly hung live wire.

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Group of four men in outdoor jackets and hats talking by a river with city buildings in the background.
DGP CV Anand inspecting the rain situation in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As heavy rains continue in Hyderabad, Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) CV Anand on Saturday visited affected areas, including Malkampet Cheruvu to review the ground situation and steps taken to tackle waterlogging and traffic disruptions.

The top cop held discussions with police officials and the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) Commissioner, G Sarijana, and asked them to take immediate measures to prevent water stagnation on roads, clear traffic blocks and coordinate with civic authorities to restore normalcy at the earliest.

The DGP also directed police personnel across Hyderabad and other rain-affected districts to remain on high alert and be prepared to respond swiftly to any emergency arising from the ongoing monsoon conditions.

Subhan Bakery

In a tragic incident, a father and daughter died of electrocution by coming in contact with a carelessly hung live wire.

He advised citizens to exercise caution and follow advisories issued by the police and other authorities.

Local officials discussing environmental issues by a riverbank in an urban area, wearing casual and offic.
Police officers and rescue workers by the riverbank during an emergency response in India.
Officials and environmental experts discuss water quality near a riverbank in an urban area.

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