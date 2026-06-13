Don’t touch fallen wires, warns TGSPDCL after two deaths

Hyderabad: After a father and daughter died of electrocution during the previous night’s Hyderabad rains, the TGSPDCL has released a statement asking citizens to be careful during monsoons.

Sandeep and his daughter, Ritika, died on Saturday, June 12, when they tried to rescue Ritika’s mother, who came in contact with a live wire.

A large tree had fallen onto their parked car. All three went out and attempted to relocate the car to a safer place. All three were unaware that a streetlight power cable had also snapped during the rains and fallen onto their vehicle along with the tree branches.

Ritika’s mother noticed the wire and attempted to move it. She received an instant shock. Sandeep and Ritika ran towards her and also received electric shocks.

Sandeep and Ritika died while her mother, who is under medical care, is out of danger, said a TGSPDCL statement.

“Due to the emergency conditions caused by the severe storm, TGSPDCL personnel were actively engaged in power restoration and repair works in the area. Immediately upon receiving information about the incident, power supply to the concerned transformer was disconnected and further necessary actions were initiated,” the statement read.

Under no circumstances should members of the public attempt to touch, remove, or repair electrical wires or other electrical equipment on their own. Such actions can lead to fatal accidents.