Father-daughter die of electrocution in Hyderabad’s Alwal

The father and daughter suffered a fatal electric shock while removing road debris after recent rains and strong winds in the Alwal area.

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Nighttime accident scene with a person lying on the ground amidst debris and rocks.

Hyderabad: A father and his daughter died after suffering an electric shock from a live wire in Alwal on Saturday morning, June 13.

The victims were identified as Sandeep and his daughter Rithika. According to preliminary information, the duo came into contact with a live electricity wire while removing tree branches that had fallen on a road following recent rains and strong winds.

They sustained severe electric shock injuries and died on the spot.

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The incident comes amid widespread rain-related disruptions across Hyderabad. Heavy rains over the past few days have led to waterlogging at several locations, uprooted dozens of trees and damaged electrical infrastructure in parts of the city.

15-year-old boy electrocuted in Bandlaguda

The incident comes days after two persons, including a 15-year-old boy, were electrocuted in Bandlaguda during heavy rains. In that case, residents had alleged that a damaged electrical wire had been reported to authorities before the accident, but no action was taken.

Following the Alwal incident, local residents alleged negligence on the part of electricity department officials and claimed that adequate preventive measures ahead of the monsoon season could have averted the tragedy.

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Residents said regular inspections of power lines and pruning of tree branches near electrical infrastructure were necessary to prevent such incidents.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. Further details are awaited.

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