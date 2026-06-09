Two die of electrocution amid heavy rain in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Heavy rains wreaked havoc in Hyderabad on Tuesday, June 9, resulting in the death of two people, including a 15-year-old boy, due to electrocution in Bandlaguda.

On the other hand, a slab collapse at Old Heritage Kaman, Chhata Bazar, resulted in damage to the electrical lines, and vehicles were seen wading through knee-deep water at major junctions in the city.

15-year-old dies of electrocution

According to locals, sparks had been flying from an electrical wire near the Royal Sea Hotel in Bandlaguda, and the issue had been flagged to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) two days ago, but no action had been taken.

“It is due to GHMC’s negligence that two people died here today. We had flagged the issue two days ago, but no one responded. The wire fell during the rain and resulted in 15-year-old Jaffar’s death on the spot. The other person was shifted to a hospital, but he died while undergoing treatment.” A local said, speaking to reporters.